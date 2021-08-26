Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $37,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

PLD opened at $130.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

