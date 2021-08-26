Prometeus Hits Market Cap of $300.30 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.26 or 0.00038641 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $300.30 million and $8.46 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.33 or 0.00758474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00097861 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

