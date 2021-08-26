ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $23.34. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 341,441 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, TCF National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

