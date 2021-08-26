ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Stock Price Down 1.7%

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.56 and last traded at $77.65. Approximately 2,508,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,673,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.98.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $167,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 104.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

