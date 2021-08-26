Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th.

Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

PSEC traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. Analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

