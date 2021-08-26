Provident Financial (FPLPY) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS: FPLPY) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Provident Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Provident Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 1 1 1 0 2.00 Provident Financial Competitors 195 872 1094 65 2.46

As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 20.96%. Given Provident Financial’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Provident Financial has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial’s peers have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial Competitors 23.95% 40.82% 4.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $1.04 billion -$107.09 million -28.57 Provident Financial Competitors $2.39 billion $311.18 million 12.95

Provident Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. Provident Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Provident Financial peers beat Provident Financial on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor. The Moneybarn segment includes non-standard vehicle finance. The company was founded by Joshua Kelley Waddilove in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, United Kingdom.

