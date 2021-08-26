Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.82 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

