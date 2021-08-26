PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Stock Price Down 7.4%

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get PT Vale Indonesia Tbk alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration, mining, processing, storage and operations in all stages for nickel and associated ores, minerals, metals, and mineral products. It also focuses in logistics, energy, and steelmaking. The company was founded on July 25, 1968 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.