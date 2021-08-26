PTON Market Capitalization Hits $472,193.28 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, PTON has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. PTON has a total market capitalization of $472,193.28 and approximately $159.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00052506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00757324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00098036 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

