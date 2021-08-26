Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Up to $23.40

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $24.49. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

PLSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $722.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.99.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

