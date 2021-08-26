Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.06

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 171848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

PGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian set a C$2.50 price objective on Pure Gold Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.30. The company has a market cap of C$438.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.1614679 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

