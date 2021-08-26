Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

PSTG stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,798 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,754,000 after purchasing an additional 245,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

