Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.41.

Shares of PSTG traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,896. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 29.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 52.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $44,100,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Pure Storage by 299.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after buying an additional 1,791,077 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

