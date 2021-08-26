Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.95, but opened at $23.80. Pure Storage shares last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 175,790 shares.

The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pure Storage by 29.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,819,000 after buying an additional 1,395,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,754,000 after buying an additional 245,386 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

