Pure Storage’s (PSTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSTG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.85. 701,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Pure Storage has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pure Storage by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Pure Storage by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,100,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.