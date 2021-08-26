PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $12.97

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.97, but opened at $13.59. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 5,498 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCT shares. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

