Pylon Finance 1-Day Volume Hits $1,324.00 (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Pylon Finance has a market cap of $1.20 million and $1,324.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Finance coin can now be bought for about $81.91 or 0.00173950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pylon Finance has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00051980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00119466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00152510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,119.87 or 1.00068672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.22 or 0.01019852 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.44 or 0.06635386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pylon Finance

Pylon Finance was first traded on August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

