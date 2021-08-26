Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issued By Oppenheimer

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OSIS. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 76,426.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.