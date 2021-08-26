Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSGE. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

NYSE MSGE opened at $74.90 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 78.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

