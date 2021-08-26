Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Electromed, Inc. Lowered by Colliers Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electromed in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ELMD opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $99.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 105,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

