Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for CarMax, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

KMX opened at $127.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.10. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $11,314,115.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CarMax by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.