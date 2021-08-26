Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.26.

Medtronic stock opened at $134.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $921,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

