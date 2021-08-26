Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Cut by Analyst

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical technology company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.26.

NYSE:MDT opened at $134.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

