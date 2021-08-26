Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Tilly’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of TLYS opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $492.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $81,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 48,225 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 669,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

