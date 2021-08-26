Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Boosted by William Blair

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.74. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,838.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,097 shares of company stock valued at $792,455. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after buying an additional 62,344 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,253,171 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $61,393,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zumiez by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after buying an additional 83,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zumiez by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.