Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Reduced by Cormark (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

BMO opened at $103.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.30. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,740,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

