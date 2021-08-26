Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Raised by Barrington Research

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Kadant stock opened at $204.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,917 shares of company stock valued at $730,125 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 7.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kadant by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kadant by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

