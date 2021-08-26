Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lifted by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.27.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.70.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $103.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.30. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.