QASH (QASH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.40 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One QASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0728 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $25.48 million and $1.40 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QASH has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00052460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.43 or 0.00755288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00097843 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

