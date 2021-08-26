QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 1,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31.

QC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QCCO)

QC Holdings, Inc provides financial services and focuses on credit solutions for underserved consumers and small business. It engages in check cashing and short term lending. It also offers long term installment loans, online loans and factoring for the small business. The company was founded by Don Allen Early and Mary Lou Andersen-Early in 1984 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

