Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 437.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Shares of QRVO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,174. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,737 shares of company stock worth $2,343,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

