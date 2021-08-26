Quanex Building Products (NX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

NX opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $798.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.67. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanex Building Products stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.09% of Quanex Building Products worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.