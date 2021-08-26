Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $62,448.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $16.85 million and $62,448.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,191.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.63 or 0.06640193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $615.94 or 0.01305185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.46 or 0.00361217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00128076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.00 or 0.00629340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00334626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00313074 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,725,492 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.