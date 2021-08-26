QuarkChain (QKC) Price Reaches $0.0207 on Major Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 4% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $132.49 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.69 or 0.00748710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00097228 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

