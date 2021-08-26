Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$3.80 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QTRH. Cormark upped their target price on Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TSE:QTRH traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.88. The company had a trading volume of 381,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,457. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.60 million and a P/E ratio of 89.69. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$3.11.

In related news, insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$125,682.28. Insiders acquired a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $257,549 in the last ninety days.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

