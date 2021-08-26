Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QIPT. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of QIPT opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $8.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $219,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

