Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QIPT. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of QIPT opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

