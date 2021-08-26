Quiztok Price Hits $0.0163 on Major Exchanges (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $26.63 million and $1.90 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,637,082,614 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

