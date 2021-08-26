Radix One Day Volume Tops $2.03 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $84.79 million and $2.03 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00052038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.94 or 0.00747748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00097825 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.