RAI Finance (RAI) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $32.66 million and $5.17 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001424 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00051533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00122225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00154149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,155.42 or 0.99950083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.93 or 0.01023615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.85 or 0.06672150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

