Rai Reflex Index Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $59.25 million and $6.50 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00126412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.06 or 0.00156604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,258.21 or 0.99928586 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.71 or 0.01035510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.17 or 0.06456000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 19,631,265 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

