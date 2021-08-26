RAMP (RAMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $112.63 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $112.63 million and $8.06 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.22 or 0.00744529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00097804 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,943,279 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.