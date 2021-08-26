RAMP Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $115.54 million and $11.40 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4,828.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.34 or 0.00988068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00053783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.97 or 0.00761556 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,936,389 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

