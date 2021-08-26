Rapidz (RPZX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Rapidz has a market cap of $357,375.84 and $14,606.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rapidz

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

