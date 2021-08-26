Raymond James Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $104.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.95.

NetApp stock traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.66. 78,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 64.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in NetApp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 668,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,927 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 751.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

