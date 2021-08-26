Raymond James Increases Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Price Target to $35.00

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PFC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.69. 2,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,664 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,364,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 660.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.