Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 172,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 91,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,343. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.74. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, August 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 20th.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

