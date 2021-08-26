Raymond James Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $66.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZION. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,149. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.