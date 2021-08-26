Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$8.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.60.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

TSE:SVM remained flat at $C$5.25 on Thursday. 169,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,588. The company has a market capitalization of C$924.79 million and a PE ratio of 17.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.17. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$72.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.3403193 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$25,038.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$600,800. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,277,219.26. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,334 shares of company stock valued at $287,338.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.