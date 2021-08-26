Raymond James Upgrades DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to “Market Perform”

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DKS. Argus upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $129.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $134.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,873 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after buying an additional 132,501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $10,383,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $1,258,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.